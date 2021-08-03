IATSE Releases Statement in Support of its Members Being Vaccinated

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) has released a statement in support of its members getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

This comes after the Broadway League announced its policy requiring all cast, crew, staff, and audience members to be fully vaccinated. Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theatre, except while eating or drinking in designated locations. Learn more on BroadwayWorld here.

IATSE said, "we are strongly urging every IATSE member get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they can."

Read the full statement below:

We have seen first-hand the devastation COVID-19 can inflict on our industries when it spreads uncontrolled. We can't afford to go back and allow new variants to force our theaters closed and our events cancelled.

The authorized vaccines in the United States have been proven to provide significant protection from the COVID-19 virus, especially when used in conjunction with other mitigation practices such as wearing proper masks and PPE, frequent hand-washing, and social distancing.

After consulting IATSE's in-house epidemiologists and public health experts, we are strongly urging every IATSE member get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they can to protect themselves, their families, their union sisters, brothers, and kin coworkers, and the very work we love.