IAMA Theatre Company Releases Clip of FOUND: A NEW MUSICAL Featuring Jonah Platt and More
IAMA Theatre Company via @TheatreWithoutTheater has released a video clip from its West Coast premiere of Found: A New Musical, which was forced to close mid-run due to the current public health crisis. Theatre Without Theater is a nightly theatrical broadcast (via Instagram) aiming to fill the current artistic void at curtain time.
See the clip below!
FOUND: A New Musical "Pi Shop" performed by @jonahplatt @detrinis @parvey directed by @Moritz_vs music: @frankgalgano @mattcastlemd choreographed by @katmburns FOUND created by @elibolin @hunterbell @davyrothbart @texplush @storypirates @found_zine #Theatrewithouttheater @theatrewithouttheater
Inspired by Davy Rothbart's popular Found magazine, the musical features scores of actual discarded notes and letters that have been "found" in the real world by everyday people. The action takes place in a Chicago bar, where "Davy" (played by Jonah Platt) shares his finds with the patrons in an open-mic format that would later, in real life, tour to bars and bookstores across the country and come to be featured in The New York Times, The New Yorker, and on NPR's All Thing's Considered and This American Life, among others. The musical sets many of these actual notes to song, performed in the IAMA production by Platt and the rest of the ensemble: Jordan Kai Burnett, Sheila Carrasco, Parvesh Cheena, Desi Dennis-Dylan, Tom Detrinis, Zehra Fazal, Ryan Garcia, Mike Millan and Karla Mosley.
Found is written by Hunter Bell and Lee Overtree (book) and Eli Bolin (music and original lyrics) The IAMA production was directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel. Music direction, arrangements and orchestrations were by Frank Galgano and Matt Castle; and choreography was by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Kathryn Burns.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
AMC Theaters May Never Reopen Due to Credit Score Decline
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)
Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Will Be Streamed to Raise Money For BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund
The one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'... (read more)
Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Josh Groban and Many More Join SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit
Saturday Night Seder — a Passover Seder on Saturday, April 11 (the fourth night of Passover) — will be different from all other nights, as a panoply o... (read more)
VIDEO: The Marsh Family is Back With Another LES MISERABLES Cover
The Marsh family is back with another Les Miserables cover!... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR; Encourages Fans to Submit Videos Singing Along
Andrew Lloyd Webber has taken to Twitter to perform a bit from Jesus Christ Superstar, in honor of Easter approaching.... (read more)