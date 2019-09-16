I CAN'T SLEEP Comes to Dixon Place
I Can't Sleep is a collection of dance theater pieces exploring the physical and psychological consequences of our everyday patterns, produced and conceptualized by Elizabeth Munn.
The show is performed by Elizabeth Munn, MATTHEW J. HARRIS and LISA NATOLI with ALEX SPRADLING on bass.
Combining hip-hop choreography, aerial rope, live music and performance art, I CAN'T SLEEP is an evening of dance theater exploring the repetitions that drive and stagnate us: the short-circuiting and every day looping of the brain, habitual motions both social and physical, and the consequences these motifs present. How do we find our individual freedom when it is our own patterns inside relationships, circumstances and bodies that can be our biggest obstacle?
Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10pm
Dixon Place
$17 Advance/ $20 at the door
https://dixonplace.org
