I AM GOING TO DIE NYC Premiere Comes to The Rat NYC in April

LibLab Productions, in collaboration with HARP Theatricals, will present the New York City premiere of I AM GOING TO DIE (And All They Gave Me Were These Lousy Cupcakes), coming to The Rat NYC on April 25th at 12PM.

Following a Fringe Festival tour across the country last year, the production now arrives in New York City for the first time, bringing a daring, ever-evolving theatrical experience that has already left audiences laughing nationwide.

Written by Lochlan MacLean and February Schneck, with direction by February Schneck and associate direction by Bela Pascale, this highly improvisational and experimental one-act play uses humor to explore death from two different perspectives: that of a person who knows they are going to die and that of a person who's lost a dear friend and must now process their grief.

Lochlan MacLean conceived the play shortly after receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis, an experience that fundamentally reshaped their understanding of life and death. From this, they created a loose framework centered around a character known as "The Figure"-a role that is rebuilt anew in every performance through collaboration between the actor and the audience, making each and every show a unique experience. No two performances are ever the same.

Following Lochlan's passing, their close friend and collaborator February Schneck carried the work forward, developing the piece into its current form with the support of Lochlan's community. The result is a living, breathing work that honors Lochlan's voice while continuing to evolve with each performance.

Affectionately known as Lousy Cupcake, the play blends structured storytelling with improvisation and audience interaction, creating a theatrical experience that is as hilarious as it is heartfelt. The upcoming production stars Sylvia Grosvold, with Valeria Aceves slated to perform in upcoming shows throughout the year.

I AM GOING TO DIE (And All They Gave Me Were These Lousy Cupcakes) invites audiences into an open, communal conversation around mortality and grief, particularly for those navigating their own experiences with loss or the fragility of life.

Tickets launch on April 13th on The Rat NYC's website for the April 25th performance. Other performances are as follows: Sunday April 25th 12PM @ The Rat NYC, Thursday April 30th 4PM @ Ithaca Fringe, Friday May 1st 8:30PM @ Ithaca Fringe, Saturday May 2nd 8:30PM @ Ithaca Fringe , Thursday May 14th 8PM @ The Rat NYC, Sunday June 21st 2PM @ The Rat NYC. Thursday July 9th 8PM @ The Rat NYC, and Saturday August 29th 8PM @ The Rat NYC.

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