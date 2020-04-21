Hunter Foster to Direct URINETOWN 20th Anniversary Production at Redhouse Arts Center

Redhouse Arts Center's Artistic Director Hunter Foster has announced the company will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the musical Urinetown!

"While it's clear we will have to adjust our 2020/21 season (based on the Covid-19 pandemic), and hope to announce those plans shortly, I want to announce that we will open the 2021/22 season with the Tony Award winning musical, Urinetown. I am so honored to bring this show to Redhouse, a show that has meant so much to my career; and to be able to produce it for its 20th anniversary is beyond thrilling." stated Foster.

Foster was a part of the original Broadway cast playing the lead role of Bobby Strong when Urinetown opened on September 20, 2001 at the Henry Miller's Theatre in New York. The show was a hit, and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards; winning the Tony award for best book, score and direction.

Foster will direct Urinetown, and has stated that "just like our production of Rent, Urinetown will be immersive, and produced 'in the round'. While many theater seasons are announcing cancellations due to the current pandemic, and Redhouse itself has been planning for a few different scenarios when operations reopen, the opportunity to share "good news" and offer some hope for the future was something we felt important at this time."

According to Foster, he felt strongly now was the time to share this news with our community. "There are many parallels with what is going on now in our world and things that were happening when Urinetown debuted on Broadway" he shared. "Urinetown's opening was significant since it was the first Broadway show to open after the attacks of 9/11, and it became a symbol of hope for our community as we bravely tried to return to normal life. The parallels to what is happening today cannot be overstated, and we once again turn to this fantastic show to lead us towards a better day."

A musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and musical theatre itself. It parodies such musicals as Chicago, West Side Story, Les Miserables and the Threepenny Opera.

Set in the not-so-distant future, a terrible water shortage and 20-year drought has led to a government ban on private toilets and a proliferation of paid public toilets (owned and operated by a single megalomaniac company). The poor stage a revolt, led by a brave young hero, fighting tooth and nail for the freedom they all pray for. A brilliant musical satire modeled off the plays of Weill and Brecht, Urinetown is a wickedly funny, fast-paced, and surprisingly intelligent comedic romp.

"Courage and resilience are are expressions we all are feeling and witnessing with the Covid-19 pandemic. Redhouse is proud to share this news with our community but specific show details won't be available for some time," the theatre said in a statement, "At this time Redhouse will continue to wait for a little more guidance on when it can reopen and based on that will make decisions and announcements on an updated full schedule. Our hope is to bring our audiences Fences and Fun Home at a later date and make necessary adjustments on to our 2020/21 Season as necessary. Hopefully we'll learn more soon. In the meantime Redhouse has launched some virtual programming and will continue to add to that in the coming weeks."

For the most updated information on Redhouse please visit their website at www.theredhouse.org.





