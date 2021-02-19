Hugh Jackman-Led REMINISCENCE Debuts in September

The latest film starring beloved star of stage and screen Hugh Jackman, "Reminiscence," will be released September 3rd on HBO Max and in movie theaters.

In the film, Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, tries to help clients access lost memories. After one of those clients, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson), disappears, Bannister uncovers a violent conspiracy.

"Westworld" star Thandie Newton stars alongside Jackman and Ferguson.

From the first time Hugh Jackman set foot on stage in the highly acclaimed National Theatre production of Oklahoma! in 1998, to his Tony-winning, sensation-causing turn as Peter Allen in the 2003 musical The Boy From Oz, his reputation as the world's greatest living stage star was secured.



He went on to become one of the biggest stars of our time through starring roles in numerous and varied blockbusters, including eight movies in the fantastically successful X-Men series, Les Miserables (for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor), and The Greatest Showman, one of the top-grossing movie musicals of all time.

Jackman will star in the upcoming Broadway revival of "The Music Man," opposite Sutton Foster.

"Reminiscence" was produced by Jonathan Nolan, Michael De Luca and Aaron Ryder. The rest of the cast includes Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan and Nico Parker, according to Variety.

See the film's release date announcement on Jackman's Instagram: