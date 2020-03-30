Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival Announces Open Air Flexpass and Adjusts 2020 Summer Season

The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival announced that they have adjusted their 2020 Summer Season in light of the ongoing public health crisis.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (HVSF) is currently planning to offer a 2020 Summer Season featuring the previously announced William Shakespeare's Richard III and Love's Labor's Lost on an adjusted timeframe and schedule, in compliance with the local and federal guidelines. However, due to a delay of the start of rehearsals, one of the season's three productions - the world premiere production of The Venetian Twins by Carlo Goldoni, adapted by Christopher Bayes and Steven Epp - can no longer be presented this season. HVSF hopes to include The Venetian Twins, which was commissioned and developed by HVSF, in a future season.

HVSF's 2020 season will consist of Shakespeare's Richard III, directed by longtime HVSF company member Kurt Rhoads, followed by Shakespeare's Love's Labor's Lost, directed by Amanda Dehnert, with original pop rock songs. Artistic Director Davis McCallum has chosen to step back from directing this season's production of Richard III in order to focus on bringing the 2020 season to fruition and develop the company's plans for the future.

HVSF understands that this is an uncertain time and that it is difficult to make future plans, and that public safety is the first priority. Inspired by Shakespeare's own theatre company, HVSF will now offer an OPEN AIR FLEXPASS as a flexible ticketing option for their 2020 Summer Season. Passes will be sold at three price points, $25, $40, and $60, and will be redeemable for a ticket to any production on a date of the patron's choosing, once the schedule for the summer can be confirmed. HVSF has also made the decision to remove the calendar from their website temporarily and will publish a revised performance schedule when the circumstances allow. In the circumstance that the pandemic prevents HVSF from producing a season this summer, patrons will be able to use their OPEN AIR FLEXPASS for any performance in June of the 2021 Season. Passes can be purchased by visiting https://hvshakespeare.org/open-air-flexpass/.





