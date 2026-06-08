Hudson Square BID Installs 6,000-Sq-Ft 'Urban Flow' Asphalt Mural on Little Sixth Avenue

The Hudson Square Business Improvement District and artist Dasic Fernández unveiled “Urban Flow,” a new 6,000-square-foot asphalt mural on Little Sixth Avenue and Dominick Street, reflecting pedestrian movement patterns and transforming the area into a cohesive and active environment. The mural is a key component in the new Hudson Square Plaza, adding a vibrant piece of art to the space, which will be completed this summer. “Urban Flow” was created in partnership with the New York City Department of Transportation's art program, NYC DOT Art, and New York State's NY Forward (NYF) program.

“‘Urban Flow' will breathe additional life and color into the busiest entry point in the neighborhood, inviting visitors to experience the creative energy of our streets,” said Samara Karasyk, President and CEO of the Hudson Square Business Improvement District. “Dasic's striking artwork creates a beautiful carpet for the new plaza, extending Spring Street Park into a vibrant outdoor living room that sparks imagination and connection. We're grateful to NYC DOT for continuing to support public art throughout Hudson Square and beyond, and to Dasic Fernández and his team for their incredible talents that brought this mural to life.”

“Urban Flow” was fabricated on-site by muralist Dasic Fernández and his team of world-class artists. The design translates pedestrian movements into a continuous system of colorful bands that expand and compress, portraying circulation and gathering. The mural also widens strategically to host various pieces of furniture while integrating space for activity, offering multiple spaces of comfort for pedestrians. The final coating was laid over the course of four days from June 2 to 5, with Fernández, his team of artists, and a number of community volunteers, including HSBID staff, The Door staff, and local workers.

“Urban Flow” visually expands the pedestrian environment of the new public open space, Hudson Square Plaza, which will be completed this summer. The 6,000-square-foot plaza will build on HSBID's work to enhance the public realm, including the $6 million renovation of the adjacent Spring Street Park in 2018. HSBID also created new open spaces by renovating Freeman Plaza East and West, delivering accessible outdoor spaces for peaceful relaxation and mindful work.

Fernández is a Chilean-born, New York–based, and internationally recognized muralist and large-scale public artist whose work bridges painting, architecture, and tactical urbanism. With more than two decades of experience activating public spaces across the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East, Fernández has led and executed major public floor and asphalt painting projects in complex urban contexts. In 2021, he completed a 4,800-square-foot asphalt mural on historic Doyers Street in Manhattan's Chinatown, commissioned by NYC DOT and supported by the Chinatown BID. In 2019, he completed a 430,000-square-foot temporary floor painting for Diriyah Season Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, demonstrating his capacity to manage high-visibility, high-traffic environments at a monumental scale. Other notable commissions by Fernández include Paseo Bandera in Santiago, Chile and multiple civic, cultural, and stadium-scale projects across the Americas.

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