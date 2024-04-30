Hudson River Park Unveils 2024 Summer Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hudson River Park has announced its 2024 summer season programming, featuring hundreds of free and fun events connecting communities to the river. Signature events including SUBMERGE Marine Science Festival and Blues BBQ Festival are set to return, along with new, only-in-NYC events like Broadway by the Boardwalk.

Hudson River Park's River Project is also expanding its weather-proof programming, through a series of new science workshops and wildlife-inspired art programs at the Pier 57 Discovery Tank. The full lineup features events across the Park's four-mile footprint from Tribeca through Hell's Kitchen.

“At Hudson River Park, our expansive piers and stunning landscapes give locals and visitors from around the world an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and connect with water, the sky, and each other,” said Noreen Doyle, President & CEO of the Hudson River Park Trust. “We love creating and delivering free public programs that take advantage of this setting, and it's even better watching our guests enjoying them. We're grateful to Hudson River Park Friends for supporting hundreds of hours of free programming in the park again this year.”

The season officially kicks off May 18 on Pier 84 with SUBMERGE Marine Science Festival, an annual event that brings marine science to life through hands-on experiments, local wildlife, river-themed performances and more for all ages to enjoy. In July, blocks away from Times Square, new this year is Broadway by the Boardwalk featuring intimate Monday performances, and across the season, the Park has expanded its partnership with NYC's own Jazz Foundation to bring smooth sets to new locations. The summer continues with an incredible line up of free events like Healthy on the Hudson exercise classes, sunset dance nights and music performances, catch-and-release fishing, guided nature tours and more.

SUMMER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

● River Discovery – The Park's 400-acre Estuarine Sanctuary is a vibrant and inspiring ecosystem to explore through hands-on events this season. At the Pier 40 Wetlab aquarium, visitors can learn about some of the 85+ species of fish that live in our local waterways during Wetlab Look-ins throughout the summer. Budding anglers can try their hand at catch and release fishing during Big City Fishing workshops offered at Piers 26, 51 and 97. Along the esplanade, Nature Walks led by Park naturalists will take visitors along the River's edge to learn about native plants and animals, while Shoreline Strolls will explore the local ecosystem at Gansevoort Peninsula's salt marsh and tide pools.

● Healthy on the Hudson – This year, the Park is partnering with new fitness clubs, including Tone House, MTHD BY OSCAR, Modo Yoga and IronStrength. Classes will take place weekly from Monday to Thursday across the Park's piers and will feature an array of workouts, from yoga and strength training to bootcamp, HIIT and dance. Bike New York will also host learn-to-ride classes for all ages on weekends in the summer at Pier 76, and Ajna Dance Company will lead fitness dance classes on Saturday mornings at Pier 63.

● Laugh & Learn – Connect with local experts during engaging and informative talks at the Park's popular Ask a Scientist series which takes place in the Park's Pier 57 Discovery Tank and Pier 40 Wetlab aquarium. This year, Science Stories, in partnership with the Story Collider podcast, is expanding to feature vibrant stories from comedians, scientists and nature enthusiasts that showcase the role science plays in our everyday lives. And be sure to save the date for Wetlab Trivia Night on August 15 for a fun-filled evening that will test science and wildlife knowledge.

● River Grooves – In honor of Pride Month, this year's Sunset on the Hudson lineup spotlights local queer artists, culminating with Randy Jones the original Village People Cowboy and The Bad Judies on June 28. At Pier 97, Blues on the Boardwalk will feature performances by local blues artists, while Broadway by the Boardwalk will showcase spectacular, intimate performances from top tier talent on Mondays in July. Jazz at Pier 84 returns this year with performances by legendary jazz musicians and on August 10, Blues BBQ Festival will bring blues fans from around the country together to hear exceptional artists perform and feast on delicious barbeque from local smokehouses.

● Creativity in Nature – Participants can channel their inner artist through this series of events inspired by various piers, animals and landscapes in the Park. Nature Poetry and Sketching Nature classes will incorporate the unique settings of the Pier 26 Tide Deck, Gansevoort Peninsula salt marsh and Chelsea Habitat Garden. Then later this season, the popular Painting Nature series will continue in partnership with the New York Chinese Cultural Center to create wildlife-inspired art using ink brush painting techniques in the Pier 57 Discovery Tank.

● River Moves – Dance is Life at Pier 76 kicks off in July with a celebration honoring the 20th anniversary of Ladies of Hip Hop. Weekly Sunset Salsa dance classes are back at Pier 76, led by renowned instructor Talía Castro-Pozo featuring salsa lessons and open dance. Ajna Dance Company will also be leading weekend fitness dance classes at Pier 63.

● Clean and Green Volunteering – Make a meaningful contribution to New York or gain work experience working with friends, community members and like-minded individuals looking to beautify and maintain Hudson River Park's picturesque waterside landscape! This volunteer program offers community members an opportunity to nurture their inner green thumbs alongside their neighbors while improving public green space.

Hudson River Park is home to a variety of public open spaces, with plenty of activities and experiences for everyone, from restaurants and attractions to sports and play areas. The newly-opened Gansevoort Peninsula is the largest stand-alone recreational space in the Park and features a unique sand bluff. The Pier 26 Science Playground, which opened earlier this year, is a marine science-focused play area where children can climb, slide and be inspired by two larger-than-life Hudson River sturgeon play structures. Following an extensive overhaul, Chelsea Waterside Park is now open to the public and includes an expanded dog run, a permanent picnic area and a refreshed turf field. Pier 97 will be fully open for the first time this summer, featuring a playground with water spray features, all-ages slide, activity field and gently sloping lawn.

This season is supported by Hudson River Park Friends, an independent, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the completion, care and enhancement of Hudson River Park, and is the designated fundraising partner of the Hudson River Park Trust. Hudson River Park Friends also supports the Park through volunteer events and other in-Park programming throughout the year.

Fall and winter events at the Park will be announced later this year. The full summer 2024 lineup can be found below and for more information, visit hudsonriverpark.org/events.

HUDSON RIVER PARK SUMMER 2024 EVENTS LINEUP

Guided Gallery

Wednesday – Saturday (throughout the year) | Various times | Pier 57 Discovery Tank

Explore beneath the surface of the Hudson River through immersive games to meet fascinating critters that call our local waterways home while learning about a variety of environmental themes like oysters, birds, plankton, climate change and more from our knowledgeable River Project team.

Nature Poetry

April 11, April 18, April 25| 6:30 PM | Various locations

Join us for our Nature Poetry series, which will bring you into inspiring locations in the Park each week. During these workshops, participants will reflect on the interconnectedness between humanity and the natural world with the Hudson River as your muse.

Nature Walks

April 14, May 12, June 9, July 14, August 11, September 8, October 13 | 9:30 AM | Christopher Street Fountain

Hudson River Park is home to many plant and animal species including over 100 species of birds. Take a closer look to observe butterflies, dragonflies and other interesting insects. Get to know the native plants that thrive in unexpected places around the River's edge during these intimate morning walks with knowledgeable naturalists.

SUBMERGE Marine Science Festival

May 18 | 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM | Pier 84 at W 44th Street

Come celebrate all things marine science during SUBMERGE! Join our River Project team and STEM experts across New York for an exhilarating day of interactive science, sharing the wonders and wildlife of New York City's coastal waters. SUBMERGE features awesome experiments, local wildlife, science entertainment and more!

Sunset on the Hudson

Fridays, May 31 – June 28 | 6:30 PM – 8:15 PM | Pier 45

Sunset on the Hudson brings the sounds of summer right to Hudson River Park showcasing emerging queer and BIPOC New York City-based artists featuring a wide range of genres. From brass and percussion to disco, bass and more, there is something for everyone. Bring your own picnic!

Wetlab Look-ins

Saturdays, June 1 – October 19 | 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM | Pier 40

Tuesdays, June 11 - October 22 | 3:00 - 6:00 PM | Pier 40

Wednesdays, June 12 - October 23 | 3:00 - 6:00 PM | Pier 40

Meet Hudson River wildlife at the Wetlab, the Park's research aquarium that is free and open to the public. During Wetlab Look-ins, visitors can join a drop-in tour led by the Park's River Project team to learn more about fascinating local wildlife including oyster toadfish, lined seahorses and blue crabs. *No programs on June 19, August 31 and October 12.

Bike New York

Saturdays & Sundays, June – September | Various Times | Pier 76

Learn how to bike or improve your skills in a fun and safe environment. Bring your own bike or use one of the training bikes available on-site.

Dance is Life

Every other Monday, June 3 – August 26 | 5:00 – 9:00 PM | Pier 76 at W 34th Street

Join us at Pier 76 for an intergenerational social dance party, in partnership with Dance is Life. This series will kick-off with a night to celebrate 20 years of Ladies of Hip-Hop. Dancers of all ages and skill levels are invited to find joy in movement as they dance to high-energy music, with a focus on Latin Hustle.

Jazz at Pier 84

Wednesdays, June 5 – August 28 | 7:00 PM | Pier 84

It wouldn't be summer in Hudson River Park without Jazz at Pier 84! Swing by Hell's Kitchen and join us in celebrating all things jazz, all summer long. As a spirited tribute to New York City's storied history, this series features local jazz legends with a lineup of free performances on Manhattan's riverfront. Presented by the Jazz Foundation of America.

Blues by the Boardwalk

Thursdays, June 6 – June 29 | 6:30 – 7:30 PM | Pier 97

In partnership with the Jazz Foundation of America, catch weekly performances featuring blues artists from around New York City.

Sunset Salsa

Thursdays, June 6 – August 29 | 6:30 – 9:00 PM | Pier 76

Make HRPK's Pier 76 into your own personal dance floor at Sunset Salsa! Every Thursday this season, dance the night away under the skyline with world-renowned dancer, instructor and producer Talía Castro-Pozo and her lineup of incredibly talented friends.

Ask a Scientist

April 11, June 13, August 1, October 3 | 6:30 PM |Various locations

Ask a Scientist invites participants to explore a fascinating science topic and engage in a live Q&A session with STEM experts. Hudson River Park is teaming up with Secret Science Club and Nerd Nite to offer this special series in the Pier 57 Discovery Tank and the Pier 40 Wetlab. Invite your friends to an evening of science fun and ask the scientists your burning questions.

Shoreline Strolls

Saturdays, June 15 - August 24 | 3:00 PM |Gansevoort Peninsula

Join us on Gansevoort Peninsula and take a tour to explore the benefits of our salt marsh and tide pools. During Shoreline Strolls, you'll learn about these fascinating ecosystems from our River Project team. Grab your binoculars and try to spot migratory shorebirds that feed in our salt marsh or resident hawks that perch and hunt in the area. *No program on June 29.

Healthy on the Hudson

Monday – Thursday, June – September | 6:30 – 7:30 PM | Various locations

Turning the Park's most scenic spaces into riverfront gyms, Healthy on the Hudson offers a variety of fun, friendly and free fitness classes led by fitness partners of the park. From guided meditation and refreshing yoga to high-intensity workouts, there's something for all skill levels to enjoy this summer.

● Mondays: Iron Strength | June 17 (Pier 25), July 15 (Pier 46), August 19 (Pier 64), September 16 (Pier 97)

● Mondays: Modo Yoga | June 24, July 29, August 26, September 30 | Pier 46

● Tuesdays: Tone House - Conditioning | June – September | Pier 25

● Wednesdays: Tone House – Yoga Flow | June – September | Pier 64

● Thursdays: MTHD BY OSCAR | June – September | Pier 97

Big City Fishing

Thursdays, June 20 - August 22 | 3:00 - 6:00 PM | Pier 26

Saturdays, June 15 - August 24 | 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Pier 51

Tuesdays, August 20, September 10 | 3:00 - 6:00 PM | Pier 97

Big City Fishing is back in Hudson River Park! Come drop a line during this free catch and release program all summer long. The Park's River Project team provides all necessary equipment and an on-site fishing tutorial. Participation is offered on a first come, first served basis. *No programs: June 29, July 4

STEM on Little Island

Wednesdays, June 26, July 31, August 28 | 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM | Little Island

Visit us for a Creative Break on Little Island this summer. Our educators will be leading a series of STEM demonstrations and workshops inspired by our local waterways. Join us to discover live animals, create wildlife-inspired art and learn about the important role each organism plays in the Hudson River ecosystem.

Science Stories

June 27, September 19, December 5 | 6:30 PM | Pier 57 Discovery Tank

Join us for an evening of vibrant stories connecting science to our everyday lives. We're collaborating with The Story Collider for an evening of true, personal stories about science.

Broadway by the Boardwalk

Mondays, July 8 - July 29 | 6:30 – 9:00 PM | Clinton Cove

Theaters are dark on Mondays, but we're not! Bringing the best of Broadway talent to our west side backyard, this new series will give a taste of Broadway's current talent in an intimate setting.

Sketching Nature

July 11, July 18, July 25 | 6:30 PM | Various locations

At Sketching Nature, you'll explore inspiring Park settings and learn more about our natural ecosystem from our River Project team, followed by a guided sketching session led by a local artist.

Blues BBQ Festival

August 10 | 1:00 – 9:00 PM | Pier 76

Get ready for the best free music and food festival in Manhattan! This day-long festival invites exceptional Blues artists to perform on stage and this year, the festival will include a second stage featuring artists curated by the Jazz Foundation of America. Come for a Saturday filled with great food, great company and great music. All ages are welcome. Musicians and food and beverage lineup to be announced.

Wetlab Trivia Night

Thursday, August 15 | 6:30 PM | Pier 40

Test your science knowledge during this interactive trivia event in our Wetlab aquarium. We are teaming up with Big Quiz Thing to offer a trivia night themed around science, waterways and local wildlife. Come solo or with a team for this friendly round of competition!

NYC Unicycle Festival

August 31 & September 1 | 12:00 – 5:00 PM | Pier 76

Free for everyone and produced by Bindlestiff Family Variety Arts, Inc., the New York City Unicycle Festival brings together recreational riders, world-class performers, mountain and off-road unicycle enthusiasts, mono-wheel vehicle inventors, and thousands of people who have not ridden in umpteen years, along with circus enthusiasts, extreme sports viewers, and anyone seeking an unusual sight–even for NYC!

Volunteer Days

Locations and activities will vary each month | Various times

Members of the HRPK Green Team work alongside our seasoned horticulture staff and participate in landscape enhancement activities including planting, weeding, pruning, mulching, trimming of ornamental grasses, addition of soil amendments, cleaning of vegetation beds and other general gardening activities. This volunteer program offers community members the opportunity to nurture their inner green thumb alongside their neighbors while improving public green space.

About Hudson River Park Trust

Hudson River Park Trust is a unique partnership between New York State and New York City charged with building and operating Hudson River Park between approximately Chambers Street and West 59th Street along Manhattan's west side. This free, urban recreational oasis is home to award-winning skate parks, playgrounds, sports fields, gardens and nature exhibits, boating and maritime activities, art installations, and a myriad of year-round events that celebrate the diverse cultures and neighborhoods along its expanse. The Park, which transformed four miles of decaying piers and parking lots into a premier New York City destination for local residents and visitors alike, plays a critical role in protecting the Hudson River ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.hudsonriverpark.org.

Play Broadway Games