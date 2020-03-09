How to Get $35 Rush Tickets to MRS. DOUBTFIRE with TodayTix!
Hello poppets! The beloved family film starring Robin Williams is now a big Broadway musical, and we've got your exclusive access to $35 Rush tickets to the show. Bonus: You can purchase up to four (that's right!) Rush tickets, so get ready to bring the whole family to this musical comedy.
Here's how it works: Each day beginning at 9AM, a limited amount of Rush tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. To get Rush tickets, you must download the TodayTix app and unlock the functionality by sharing on social media. Rush tickets can get scooped up fast so make sure you're ready when they become available!
Based on the movie of the same name, "Mrs. Doubtfire" follows a struggling actor who disguises himself as a nanny to bond with his children after a messy divorce. With a score by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the show is directed by Jerry Zaks, with Tony nominee Rob McClure in the titular role.
See you at the theater, dearies!
Get tickets to "Mrs. Doubtfire" on Broadway.
