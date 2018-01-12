Houston Actors Report Abusive Behavior from Retired Alley Theatre Artistic Director

According to the Houston Chronicle, the artistic director of The Alley Theatre, Gregory Boyd, has announced that he is retiring. He has been with the company since 1989 and his final day will be on Thursday, January 11.

In a statement from the Alley, it says that Boyd had originally planned to make this announcement in the fall of 2017, but he instead chose to stay to help with Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.

James Black will serves as artistic director in the interim while the Alley searches for a replacement. Black is a longtime Alley actor and director.

Under the lead of Boyd, The Alley Theatre won a Special Tony Award, as well as produced over 100 premiere of new works, including the Broadway musical Jekyll and Hyde.

Read more here.

Related Articles