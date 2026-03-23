Hot Tickets of the Week: CHESS, GIANT & More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting March 23, 2026.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s worldwide phenomenon CATS is reimagined in a production that smashed records, won awards, and left New York City purring. And now CATS: The Jellicle Ball ascends to Broadway in a kaleidoscope of glittering spectacle, iconic music, and electrifying ballroom choreography. The production, which will begin Broadway previews on Wednesday, March 18 ahead of a Tuesday, April 7 opening night, is directed by OBIE Award winners Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch and choreographed by Chita Rivera Award winners and New York City Ballroom icons Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons.

Read More:Qween Jean Is Inviting You to CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL: 'Come and Be Yourself'

Chess

Starring Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit, Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher, Chess is the iconic musical where power and passion collide, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. It’s America versus Russia at the World Chess Championship, where the espionage and romance are as complicated and exhilarating as the game itself. For the two players and the woman torn between them, everything—personal, professional, and political—is at risk… and nobody’s rules are the same.

Read More:Listen: CHESS Star Lea Michele Sings 'Nobody's Side' for New Broadway Cast Recording

Giant

Following an acclaimed West End run and three Olivier Awards, GIANT tells the story of author Roald Dahl (played by John Lithgow) and the true scandal that shook his legacy. A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends.

Read More:With GIANT, Elliot Levey Is Making the Big Move to Broadway

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fast-paced and funny D-E-L-I-G-H-T. As six wonderfully unique and impassioned contestants vie for the championship by spelling their way through vexing vocabulary, hilarious and poignant personal stories unfold…along with a dash of riotous audience participation.

Read More:Whitney Leavitt Joins SPELLING BEE as Guest Speller

The Great Gatsby

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel is now an award-winning and record-breaking Broadway musical. The Great Gatsby follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing.



Read More:Jeremy Jordan Takes Final Bow at THE GREAT GATSBY