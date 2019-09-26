Hot House Magazine And Jazzmobile Present The 6th New York City Readers Jazz Awards At Birdland Jazz Club!
Hot House Magazine, in partnership with Jazzmobile is excited to announce the 6th New York City Readers Jazz Awards on Sunday, November 24th at 4pm at New York City's famed Birdland Jazz Club, located at 315 West 44th Street. This greatly anticipated event will celebrate the vitality of the jazz art form by allowing fans to vote for their favorite jazz artists in New York City! Nominations are open through September, and voting begins and continues through October. This exciting period culminates on November 24th, where the winners of each category will be officially announced.
Attendees will get the chance to witness rare musical collaborations between award winners and presentations from some of the most important names in the industry. Tickets for the event will begin at $55, and a portion of the net proceeds will be donated to Jazzmobile to support their mission to present high quality education and performance programs - an endeavor that also provides employment opportunities for our musicians and vocalists.
Originally founded as the Annual Fans Decision Jazz Awards, this star-studded ceremony has become a staple event on the New York City Jazz circuit and consistently sells out. At the previous ceremony, held at The Triad Theater, audiences were treated to performances by winning performers such as Jimmy Heath, Dan Levinson, Bria Skonberg, Rufus Reid, Dave Stryker, Stefon Harris, Harold Mabern and Roy Haynes. The Glenn Crytzer Orchestra was named the top group, and Newport Jazz Festival founder George Wein was the Honoree of the Year.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today marks the first day of rehearsal for Disney's Frozen North American tour, and Disney Theatrical Productions has announced the full company of th... (read more)
VIDEO: Get A First Listen To Rob McClure As MRS. DOUBTFIRE
The world premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire will be produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre this holiday season from November 26 - December 29, 2019. Get a first ... (read more)
Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At George Salazar, MJ Rodriguez, Kevin Chamberlin, & More In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Pasadena Playhouse
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors which is now on stage through through October 20!... (read more)
Review Roundup: THE BAND'S VISIT on Tour; What Did The Critics Think?
The first national tour of The Band's Visit is now making its way across the country after launching at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Announces Spooktacular October Events
BEETLEJUICE, the unofficial official musical of Halloween, is celebrating every single Day-O in October with special events, limited edition keepsakes... (read more)
Original 'Anna' and 'Elsa,' Patti Murin and Caissie Levy, Will Depart FROZEN in February
BroadwayWorld has just learned that original stars of Broadway's Frozen, Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, will depart the production in February 2020, a... (read more)