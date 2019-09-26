Hot House Magazine And Jazzmobile Present The 6th New York City Readers Jazz Awards At Birdland Jazz Club!

Hot House Magazine, in partnership with Jazzmobile is excited to announce the 6th New York City Readers Jazz Awards on Sunday, November 24th at 4pm at New York City's famed Birdland Jazz Club, located at 315 West 44th Street. This greatly anticipated event will celebrate the vitality of the jazz art form by allowing fans to vote for their favorite jazz artists in New York City! Nominations are open through September, and voting begins and continues through October. This exciting period culminates on November 24th, where the winners of each category will be officially announced.

Attendees will get the chance to witness rare musical collaborations between award winners and presentations from some of the most important names in the industry. Tickets for the event will begin at $55, and a portion of the net proceeds will be donated to Jazzmobile to support their mission to present high quality education and performance programs - an endeavor that also provides employment opportunities for our musicians and vocalists.

Originally founded as the Annual Fans Decision Jazz Awards, this star-studded ceremony has become a staple event on the New York City Jazz circuit and consistently sells out. At the previous ceremony, held at The Triad Theater, audiences were treated to performances by winning performers such as Jimmy Heath, Dan Levinson, Bria Skonberg, Rufus Reid, Dave Stryker, Stefon Harris, Harold Mabern and Roy Haynes. The Glenn Crytzer Orchestra was named the top group, and Newport Jazz Festival founder George Wein was the Honoree of the Year.





