Hostos Center For The Arts And Culture Presents CAMINO A MICTLÁN (THE ROAD TO MICTLÁN)

Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) is one of the most important and profound traditions within Mexican culture. This annual celebration serves as homage to the dearly departed, providing families and communities with an opportunity to welcome back their ancestors in a display of honor and remembrance.

In observance of this rich cultural heritage, the Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture, in partnership with the Bronx Council on the Arts (BCA), invites the entire community to experience Camino a Mictlán (The Road to Mictlán). As the creative force behind this exhibit, NYC-based Mexican artist Daniel Valle combines authentic altars with grand sculptures and mesmerizing masks placed throughout the gallery, transforming it into a vibrant space filled with color and symbolism. Going even deeper, the artist creates "El Inframundo," a separate section dedicated to the underworld of Aztec mythology. Here, sculptures of pre-Hispanic deities beckon visitors to explore ancient Mexican spirituality.

Camino a Mictlán opens on Wednesday, October 4, with a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The exhibition will run through Friday, November 3, 2023, with viewing hours from Tuesday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. For those seeking an even deeper connection to this tradition, two Public Art Events will take place on November 1st and November 2nd. These events are free and open to all, providing an opportunity to celebrate the art of remembering those who have gone before us.

The Longwood Arts Gallery @ Hostos is conveniently located at Hostos Community College/CUNY, 450 Grand Concourse (off 149th Street) in the Bronx. For more information and inquiries, please contact Hostos Center at (718) 518-4455 | Click Here or the Bronx Council on the Arts (BCA) at (718) 518-6728 | www.bronxarts.org

DANIEL VALLE is a New York City-based artist whose work is deeply rooted in the rich cultural heritage of Mexico. His artistic journey is a passionate exploration of art forms that not only honor his Mexican identity but also resonate with universal human experiences. Daniel's affinity for working with papier-mâché aligns with his commitment to recycling and preserving our environment as well as showcasing the material's strength, resilience, and enduring beauty. He possesses a unique talent for transforming humble materials into exquisite sculptures, masks, and figures, finding joy and satisfaction in this creative process. In addition to his environmental commitment, Daniel's art pays homage to Aztec culture, its rituals, and its devotion to deities that shaped their natural world. Of Mexican descent, Daniel Valle is based in Long Island City in Queens and hails from Mexico City. His creations have garnered recognition and have been prominently featured throughout all five boroughs of New York City. Through his authentic creations, Daniel seeks to communicate the history and values of Mexican culture to a wider audience, fostering a deeper appreciation for the beauty and significance of this rich cultural legacy.

Named "the powerful locus for Latino art" by the New York Times, the Hostos Center serves the cultural needs of South Bronx residents and neighboring communities. As a leader in Latinx and African-based programming, the Center creates performing and visual arts forums in which the diverse cultural heritages of its audiences are celebrated and nurtured. The Hostos Center consists of two state-of-the art theaters of 900 and 367 seats each, an experimental Black Box theater and a museum-grade art gallery.

