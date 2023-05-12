Hope for Depression Research Foundation to Host Inaugural NYC TEEN RACE FOR HOPE This Month

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, the Hope for Depression Research Foundation (HDRF) will hold their inaugural Teen Race of Hope to Defeat Depression with teen celebrity Grand Marshal Grier Hammond Henchy in Manhattan at Pier 40 Hudson River Park on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Grier Hammond Henchy is the 16-year-old daughter of Brooke Shields. Soul Cycle's Stacey Griffith - a mental health advocate and influencer on social media -- will also DJ the event with her acclaimed playlist.

Developed by teens for teens, the Teen Race of Hope will mark HDRF's first Race of Hope in New York City, uniting teenagers and their families, friends and teachers from across the five boroughs to fight the stigma around mental health and fundraise for advanced depression research.

For the past seven years HDRF has also hosted a major Race of Hope in Palm Beach and in Southampton, NY, but the Teen Race of Hope is the first to be youth-focused.

The Teen Race is the brainchild of Hayden Lucas, who serves as the Chief Student Ambassador for the Race. Lucas is a junior at Dwight High School and the leader of the newly formed HDRF Teen Task Force, a platform created to empower teens to openly discuss mental health and reinforce their sense of community.

"I am excited to lead my peers, teachers, and friends in this race to help our community better understand the importance of mental health awareness," said Hayden. "As teens, its paramount that we educate ourselves about the signs of depression, coming together in our schools to support the mental wellbeing of others."

Grier Hammond Henchy follows in her mother Brooke Shields' footsteps, serving as this year's teen celebrity Grand Marshal to help bring awareness to depression. Brooke was honored by HDRF with the Hope Award for Depression Advocacy in 2009.

Grier and Hayden will be joined by fellow student ambassadors, as they lead participants on a beautiful 5K (3.1) mile route through the Hudson River esplanade and public piers. While some will choose to run this event competitively, others will opt to stroll casually with their friends and dogs. But they are all united in a common purpose - to support research into new treatments for depression and to fight the stigma still associated with seeking help.

The state of teen mental health across the nation is urgent. More than one in three high school students reports feeling persistent hopelessness, a 40% increase since 2009. Suicide has become the second leading cause of death for teens ages 15 to 19.

"These staggering statistics underscore the vital importance of uniting New York's school communities to better understand the signs of depression and how to talk to teens about it," said HDRF Executive Director Louisa Benton.

Benton continued: "It is so inspiring to see these teens coming together to reinforce their sense of school community, because community is a powerful protective factor in future mental health."

The Teen Race of Hope is supported by local student teen ambassadors including Mia Abramson, Marni Arons, Sophie Higgins, Abigail Kidd, Ruby McKillips, Jeremy Negrin, Summer Nelson, Sophia Rossi, Gui Sequiera, Ai Vy Shulman and Noelle Saldana.

HDRF has been a leader in research since 2006, convening top brain researchers from different universities to pool data and expertise to find and fast-track novel treatments to clinical trials. Currently, a clinical trial for a new category of medication is underway at Mount Sinai, Columbia, and Stanford University.

5K Race of Hope Sponsors

Scott's Protein Balls

Participants include professional and first-time runners, teens, school teams families, and children. Strollers and dogs are welcome. To participate, please visit https://www.nycteen.raceofhopeseries.com/

First 100 registrants receive a commemorative t-shirt, race hat, race bib and huge ­finisher medal; and medals are awarded for best time in different age categories as well as for the top individual fundraiser and Top fundraising team.

Registration Information:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Meeting Point: Pier 40, Picnic House, Hudson River Park at 353 West St. Manhattan, NY 10014

Time: Race starts at 10:00m AM ET

Cost: Student - $15

Strollers and Dogs welcome

ABOUT HOPE FOR DEPRESSION RESEARCH FOUNDATION (HDRF)

HDRF was founded in 2006 by philanthropist Audrey Gruss in memory of her mother Hope, who struggled with clinical depression. Today, HDRF is the leading nonprofit organization focused solely on advanced depression research into new and better treatments for the illness. The World Health Organization has declared depression as the leading cause of disability worldwide, and yet conventional medications today are outdated and do not fully work for 50% of patients. The mission of the HDRF is to spur innovative neuroscience research into the origins, medical diagnosis, new treatments, and prevention of depression and its related mood disorders - bipolar disorder, postpartum depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety disorder, and suicide. To date, HDRF has provided more than $50 million through over 200 grants for breakthrough depression research that promises to transform the way depression is viewed, diagnosed, treated and prevented. Currently, HDRF has a potential new class of medication in pilot clinical trials at Mount Sinai Medical Center, Columbia University, and Stanford University. HDRF is also funding clinical trials into other novel therapeutics and diagnostic tests at Johns Hopkins, University of San Diego, and the Center for Healthy Minds at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.