Homeless Woman Filmed Singing Opera By LAPD, Emily Zamourka, Offered Recording Contract
Last week BroadwayWorld previously reported that the LAPD caught Emily Zamourka on camera singing opera beautifully in a public transport station in Los Angeles. Now a viral sensation, Zamourka says the officer who filmed her performance "changed her life," the LA Times reports.
TMZ reports that Grammy-nominated producer Joel Diamond has offered Zamourka a recording contract to create an EDM/Classical crossover album.
A GoFundMe created for Zamourka has raised nearly $50,000 dollars. Many have also reached out to offer to buy her a new violin, though the outlet reports she has declines.
Zamourka grew up in Russia and learned to sing Opera from televised performances. She moved to the United States at age 24, is a trained violinist, and used to teach piano lessons at a church and had up to 60 students in Vancouver, Washington.
Health issues forced Zamourka to relocate to Los Angeles for treatment, where she had fewer regular students and ended up playing violin in public for donations. One evening her violin was stolen and broken, leaving her without an instrument.
She began to sing in public instead.
Now she's being offered new opportunities, and will sing at the opening of Little Italy, a strip in San Pedro celebrating Italian heritage in Los Angeles.
According to The LA Times, Sgt. Hector Guzman, a spokesman for LAPD, said the video was recorded by an officer working at the Wilshire and Normandie Purple Line station.
"It was powerful the first time we saw it, and every time we see it again, it's still powerful," Guzman said. "The message for us was simple: Remind ourselves to take a moment to look around and listen."
Watch the video below!
4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices...sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful. pic.twitter.com/VzlmA0c6jX- LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 27, 2019
Read more on LA Times.
