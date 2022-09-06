Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Holocaust Film BALTIC TRUTH to Debut This Month at Stephen Wise Free Synagogue

An exclusive live concert featuring Dudu Fisher and Stephen Wise Free Synagogue's Cantor Dan Singer and a talkback with the filmmakers will follow the screening.

Sep. 06, 2022  

"Baltic Truth," a new documentary about the Holocaust in Lithuania and Latvia narrated by Israeli Broadway star Dudu Fisher, will premiere September 14 at Stephen Wise Free Synagogue.

On July 18, 1941, most of the Jewish population of the small Latvian town of Akniste was murdered by the local Latvian nationalists. It was simply by chance that 20-year-old Mozus Berkovich survived. Seventy-two years later, Berkovich's grandson Eugene Levin recorded the only testimony to the horrific events of that day. Inspired by his grandfather's passing, Levin produced and directed "Baltic Truth," dedicated to educating the world about the Holocaust in the Baltic states in the face of one of history's most insidious coverup campaigns.

"What does one feel when he sees a monument to the killers of his entire family?" asks Levin. "'Baltic Truth' is an attempt to understand how Latvia and Lithuania elevated murderers to the status of national heroes."

An exclusive live concert featuring Dudu Fisher and Stephen Wise Free Synagogue's Cantor Dan Singer and a talkback with the filmmakers will follow the screening. Tickets are available for $18.




