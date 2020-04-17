Holland Taylor Continues to Rehearse for Pasadena Playhouse's ANN While in Quarantine
Holland Taylor has shared via twitter, that when Pasadena Playhouse has the go-ahead from medical & government authorities to move forward with their production of Ann, she will be ready!
The Los Angeles premiere of Ann was originally set to run at The Pasadena Playhouse from May 27 to June 28, 2020.
Check out her tweet below!
I am in the last steps of joyfully relearning that giant text for this @PasPlayhouse run of ANN, which will happen as soon as we have a clear "go ahead" for live theatre from medical & government authorities.- Holland Taylor (@HollandTaylor) April 17, 2020
One thing is certain.
We will be ready.#ToughAsNailsFunnyAsHell https://t.co/h4IJV4yUVi
Iconic, heroic and hilarious, Texas Governor Ann Richards had a heart as big as the state from which she hailed, a wit to rival the greats, and an enduring passion for fair play. Neither partisan nor political, Ann is pure entertainment - an uplifting tribute to this courageous leader, dedicated mother, loving grandmother and legendary personality.
