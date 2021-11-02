History Matters Announces Streaming Dates For Judith Barlow Prize Readings and Opens 2022 Application

History Matters: Celebrating Women's Plays of the Past announces streaming dates for the virtual readings of their 2020 and 2021 Judith Barlow Prize-winning plays. After delays due to the pandemic, History Matters will present pre-recorded Zoom readings of the winning plays in collaboration with Nora's Playhouse.

A reading of The Almost Emperor of the Unofficial Deestrick of Lake Michigan by Leah Barsanti will stream November 3rd through November 6th, 2021. Inspired by Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun, the play was the recipient of the 2020 Judith Barlow Prize awarded by History Matters. The reading is directed by Kyle Brown and features Bear Brummel, Shannon Molly Flynn, Starr Kirkland, Jake McReady, and Dillon Yruegas.

A reading of The Shop by Gelaine Vestal will stream November 10th through November 13th, 2021. Inspired by Sophie Treadwell's Machinal, the play was the recipient of the 2021 Judith Barlow Prize and is directed by Amy S. Green. The reading features Caitlin Cobb-Vialet, Rebecca Lovett, X Rance, Flower Estefana Rios, Julia Schonberg, Barbara Sullivan, and Dillon Yruegas.

Both readings will stream on YouTube and via History Matters website and social media pages and will be featured alongside a recorded talkback with the playwrights and directors, moderated by Sharon Friedman.

In addition, History Matters will accept applications for the 2022 Judith Barlow Prize from November 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. The Judith Barlow Prize is given annually and is a student award for an original one-act play that has been inspired by the work of an historic women playwright.

History Matters promotes the study and production of women's plays from the past in colleges, universities, and theatres throughout the country. They believe in spreading knowledge about historical women playwrights and in weaving the impact of their work through the fabric of contemporary theatre. More information can be found at www.historymatterscelebratingwomensplaysofthepast.org.

Nora's Playhouse is dedicated to creating opportunities for women theatre artists of all generations to tell women's stories in a collaborative process that focuses on human rights, female empowerment, and breaking restrictive or negative stereotypes of women. Programming and more information can be found at www.norasplayhouse.org.