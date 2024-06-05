High School Theatre Class to Be Revived After Surge in Community Support

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Elora Ferguson today reports that a celebrated high school theatre program is set to make a comeback next school year, fueled by renewed student interest and strong community advocacy.

In an emailed statement, the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) announced that Norwell District Secondary School's Grade 9 Arts Performing Projects (APP) class will be reinstated for the 2024/2025 school year, driven by the significant "number of students who selected the program during course selection for next year."

The class will return following a petition started by a concerned parent which garnered over 900 signatures, and was launched after Grade 8 students were informed that the theatre class would be among six courses cut from the 2024 curriculum due to insufficient enrollment.

Members of the Minto council had also advocated for the continuation of the program. They instructed the cultural committee to draft a letter of support, which was then sent to the school's principal, the school board, and the school board trustee.

Responding to the petition, the school board indicated that the course could be reinstated if future course selections demonstrated "significant student interest."

For the upcoming school year, the UGDSB has revised the program. The Grade 9 APP class will no longer include a mandatory English course; instead, it will offer two arts credits.