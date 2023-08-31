Help Clean Up Our Streets at The Great Broadway Sweep 2023

Join the Great Broadway Sweep and help clean up the world's most famous street.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

The Sanitation Foundation and WE♥️NYC are leading the biggest volunteer cleanup this city has ever seen, Monday, September 18 through Friday, September 22.

There will be nine morning cleanups starting on both the north and south ends of the city, meeting up on Friday in Times Square for a huge celebration, hosted by none other than Andy Cohen and presented by Amazon. 

When New Yorkers get together, great things happen! Join us and team up with Amazon, Colgate-Palmolive, Deloitte, EY, Goldman Sachs, KPMG, New York Life, NYC Service, PwC, Swiss Re, and The Shubert Organization to clean up NYC.  

Click here to find out more and sign up.

The Sanitation Foundation is committed to making its events accessible to everyone. If you require an accommodation or translator to fully participate, please include that information in the accommodations section of the Eventbrite registration, at least one week prior to the event date. 

Contact volunteer@Sanitationfoundation.org with any questions. 

THE GREAT BROADWAY SWEEP | All Events 10AM - 12PM 

MONDAY, 9.18

DAY 1 INWOOD
Meeting Location: Riverside Drive & Broadway
A | Dyckman St

DAY 1 CITY HALL
Meeting Location: Chambers St. & Centre St.
4, 5, 6, R, W, J, Z | City Hall 

TUESDAY, 9.19

DAY 2 WASHINGTON HEIGHTS
Meeting Location: Mitchel Square & Broadway
A, C, 1 | 168th St

DAY 2 UNION SQUARE
Meeting Location: Union Square West and E. 14th Street
4, 5, 6, L, R, W | 14th St - Union Square 

WEDNESDAY, 9.20

DAY 3 MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS
Meeting Location: 116th & Broadway
1 | 116th St

DAY 3 FLATIRON
Meeting Location: Broadway & E. 23rd St.
6, R, W | 23rd St

THURSDAY, 9.21

DAY 4 COLUMBUS CIRCLE
Meeting Location: Broadway & 54th St.
E, B, D | 23rd St

DAY 4 MIDTOWN SOUTH
Meeting Location: Greeley Square Park – Broadway & 33rd St.
B, D, F, M, N, Q, R, W  | 34th St - Herald Square

FRIDAY, 9.22

DAY 5 TIMES SQUARE
Meeting Location: Broadway btwn. 45th St. &  46th St.
1, 2, 3 ,7, N, Q, R, W | Times Square



