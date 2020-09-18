Harvey Guillén Joins Season Two of ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

The actor will play George, a new addition to the office.

Variety reports that "What We Do in the Shadow" star Harvey Guillén has joined the cast of the musical comedy series "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" season two.

Guillén plays George, a new programmer who is constantly looking for approval from the titular Zoey (Jane Levy) and his colleagues. He joins the show in the second season premiere.

The actor plays Guillermo on the Vampire comedy "What We Do in the Shadows." He's also known for roles in "The Internship," Syfy's "The Magicians," HBO's "Room 104," Apple TV Plus' "Little America," Nickelodeon's "The Thundermans," MTV's Eye Candy," Netflix's "Truth or Dare" and Fox's "Raising Hope."

"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" follows Levy's titular Zoey, a young woman who has the ability to witness the inner thoughts and emotions of those around her coming to life through song and dance. The first season of the musical drama saw her adjusting to this new "power," as well as juggling a complicated career, conflicting romantic feelings for two co-workers and losing her father (played by Peter Gallagher).

Skylar Astin, Lauren Graham, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Mary Steenburgen, Andrew Leeds and Alice Lee also star.

Photo Credit: Harvey Guillén

Read the original story on Variety.

