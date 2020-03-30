Harryette Mullen Selects Threa Almontaser As 2020 Walt Whitman Award Recipient
The Academy of American Poets has announced that Harryette Mullen has selected Threa Almontaser as the recipient of the 2020 Walt Whitman Award, the nation's most valuable first-book prize for a poet, for her manuscript, The Wild Fox of Yemen, which will be published by Graywolf Press in April 2021.
The 2019 Walt Whitman Award-winning book, The More Extravagant Feast, by Leah Naomi Green will be published by Graywolf Press in April 2020.
Established in 1975, the Academy of American Poets' Walt Whitman Award is designed to encourage the work of emerging poets. Previous recipients include poets Nicole Cooley, Suji Kwock Kim, Eric Pankey, Matt Rasmussen, Mai Der Vang, Jenny Xie, and Academy Chancellor Emeritus Alberto Ríos.
About The Wild Fox of Yemen, 2020 Walt Whitman Award judge Harryette Mullen says: "The spirit of Whitman lives in these poems that sing and celebrate a vibrant, rebellious body with all its physical and spiritual entanglements. Formally and linguistically diverse, these bold, defiant declarations of 'reckless' embodiment acknowledge the self's nesting identities, proclaiming the individual's intricate relations to others, the one in the many and the many in the one. Ultimately, they ask how to belong to others without losing oneself, how to be faithful to oneself without forsaking others. Exuberant dialogues incorporate communities of known and unknown interlocutors along with translations of the Yemeni poet Abdullah Al-Baradouni."
In addition to publication, Almontaser will receive a six-week all-expenses-paid residency at the Civitella Ranieri Center in Umbria, Italy, as well as $5,000. The Academy of American Poets will also purchase and send thousands of copies of the book to its members, making it one of the most widely distributed poetry books of the year. In addition, she will be featured on Poets.org and in American Poets magazine.
Threa Almontaser is a Yemeni American writer, translator, and multimedia artist from New York City. She holds an MFA from North Carolina State University and teaches English to immigrants and refugees in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Mullen received the 2009 Academy of American Poets Fellowship for distinguished poetic achievement. She is the author of Urban Tumbleweed (Graywolf Press, 2013); Blues Baby: Early Poems (Bucknell University Press, 2002); and Sleeping with the Dictionary (University of California Press, 2002), which was a finalist for the National Book Award, the National Book Critics Circle Award, and the Los Angeles Times Book Award in poetry. Her many honors include a Gertrude Stein Award in Innovative American Poetry and the Jackson Poetry Prize, as well as a Guggenheim Foundation Fellowship, a Rockefeller Fellowship from the Susan B. Anthony Institute for Women's Studies at the University of Rochester, and a United States Artist Fellowship. She teaches African American literature and creative writing in the English Department at the University of California, Los Angeles.
