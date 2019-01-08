Harry Hadden-Paton Extends in MY FAIR LADY Through July 6, Michael Halling To Play Wednesday Evenings

Lincoln Center Theater (under the direction of André Bishop) has announced that Harry Hadden-Paton, who was nominated for the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League awards for his performance as Professor Henry Higgins in its award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher, has extended his run in the production through Saturday evening, July 6 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).

Beginning February 6, Michael Halling, whose Broadway credits include A Tale of Two Cities, The Pajama Game, The Boy From Oz, The Scarlet Pimpernel and In My Life, will perform the role of Professor Henry Higgins at all Wednesday evening performances.

Harry Hadden-Paton is appearing in My Fair Lady with the support of the Actor's Equity Association.

Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady is performed Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7pm; Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and 8pm; Friday evenings at 8pm; and Sunday matinees at 3pm. Tickets to Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, priced from $97 to $187, are available at the Lincoln Center Theater box office, at telecharge.com, or by visiting www.MyFairLadyBway.com. A limited number of tickets priced at $32 are available at every performance through LincTix, LCT's program for 21 to 35 year olds. For information and to enroll, visit LincTix.org.

