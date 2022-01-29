Harlem School of the Arts to Hold Master Class Featuring T.S. Monk

The Harlem School of the Arts will welcome Grammy Award nominee and composer/pianist, Adegoke Steve Colson, recipient of the South Arts 2021 Jazz Road Creative Residencies Grant, which is funded by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. Through funding made possible by this grant, Mr. Colson will lead Afternoon Jazz @ HSA, a series of master classes that involves students across HSA's interdisciplinary curriculum, and features some of the most respected and prolific jazz artists.

The Afternoon Jazz at HSA series will kick off on Saturday, February 5, in honor of Black History Month with T.S. Monk, son of revolutionary jazz pianist, Thelonious Monk. T.S., who performed in his father's band, is a decorated drummer, bandleader in his own right, and founder of Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz. This event is free and open to the public; RSVP required. It will be held on Saturday, February 5 at 3:00 PM. RSVP here.

On March 19, in celebration of Women's History Month, the Marlene Rice String Three-Tet, led by innovative musical artist, violinist, vocalist, arranger, songwriter Marlene Rice, and including the indefinable cellist Nioka Workman, will hold court. In tribute to Jazz Appreciation Month, Adegoke Steve Colson will take center stage on April 30 with a quintet featuring acclaimed vocalist/composer Iqua Colson, renowned drummer Pheeroan akLaff, fiery saxophonist TK Blue who served as Randy Weston's musical director, and innovative bassist Luke Stewart, who was named one of the 25 most influential jazz artists of his generation by Downbeat Magazine. These events will all be open to students, families, and the community.

Please note that masks and proof of vaccination are required to attend this event. Read more about Health and Safety at HSA by clicking here.