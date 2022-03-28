Hardwell Will Headline First EDM Show at UBS Arena in September

In his only East Coast arena date this year, Hardwell will be the first headlining DJ to play UBS Arena at Belmont Park on Saturday, September 17. Throughout his expansive career as a successful DJ, producer, remixer, label boss, filmmaker, and philanthropist, former 2 x World No.1 DJ, Hardwell has carved out a long-lasting legacy within the electronic music world.

Hailing proudly from Breda, a city tucked deep within the Netherlands, Hardwell's journey began at 14, becoming a much sought-after artist on the Dutch dance scene before international attention began to pour in. Fast forward some ten years, and Hardwell, aged 25, capped off a perennial journey when he was first crowned World's #1 DJ in 2013. Already on his way to helping shape the EDM explosion at that time, Hardwell emerged as one of the most acclaimed stars of the modern era of electronic music.

This show will be 18+.

On Sale - Tuesday, March 29 at 11 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Access for this event is General Admission by level (Floor or 100 level). If you wish to purchase tickets as a group, we recommend buying all tickets either on the floor level or in the 100 level, which will allow your group to enjoy the show together.