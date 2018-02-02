Happy Groundhog Day! Take a Look Back on Some of Our Favorite Memories From GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICAL

Click Here for More Articles on GROUNDHOG DAY

That's right woodchuck chuckers, it's Groundhog Day! This morning Punxsutawney Phil did indeed see his shadow, which means there will be six more weeks of winter! While we endure the cold that the famed marmot has predicted for us, take a look back on some memories from Groundhog Day The Musical, starring Andy Karl and Barrett Doss!

Groundhog Day officially opened on Broadway April 17, 2017.

The cast of Groundhog Day visited the Today show to perform "Philanthropy" and Phil Connors (played by Andy Karl) got to meet real-life weatherman Al Roker!

Andy Karl and Barrett Doss (Rita Hanson) perform in the official music video for "If I Had My Time Again."

The cast created a parody of "My Shot" from Hamilton called "Our Shot (SunRise Up)" as part of the #Ham4All challenge.

The song and video were written, directed, and edited by cast members Raymond J. Lee & Travis Waldschmidt. Vocals are by cast members Katy Geraghty, Taylor Iman Jones, Raymond J. Lee, Vishal Vaidya, Travis Waldschmidt.

Watch some of our favorite weather reports from Phil Connors himself:

Meet some more residents from our favorite small town, Punxsutawney, PA!

Fred and Debbie:

Ralph and Gus:

Buster:

Doris:

Ned:

Deputy Wilbur and Sheriff Jack:

Groundhog Day tells the story of Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again. But when he gets to know associate TV producer Rita (Barrett Doss), he discovers that a day of second, third and fourth chances just might bring him the promise of a lifetime. It's a classic boy meets girl... boy meets girl... boy meets girl story.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day was re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical- including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin- with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin.

Groundhog Day won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical and was nominated for seven Tony Awards including Best Musical. After 176 performances and 32 previews, Groundhog Day played its final performance at the August Wilson Theatre on September 17th.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

