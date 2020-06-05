HSA@HOME and The Harlem Chamber Players to Present Careers in Music Panel

Join HSA@HOME and The Harlem Chamber Players for the Careers in Music Panel: Music as a Profession. This interactive panel will feature discussions among the leading figures of color in the worlds of orchestral music, music education, music administration, chamber music, and musical theater to expose students and the broader audience to the many different career paths, fields of work, and opportunities in the profession of music.

Panelists include Monica Ellis (Imani Winds), Gary Padmore (New York Philharmonic), Titus Underwood (Nashville Symphony), Westin Sprott (The Juilliard School), Liz Player (The Harlem Chamber Players), and Andrew Sotomayor (Music Director and Composer). Moderated by Hassan Anderson.

DETAILS

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

5pm EST

FREE via ZOOM

RSVP HERE!

