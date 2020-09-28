HOFF'S PUBLIC DOMAIN HORRORFEST Presents THE BAT
The comedy show and movie screening will take place on Thursday, October 8, 2020.
Welcome to HOFFTOBER! Your favorite live comedy show and horror film screening series "Hoff's Public Domain Horrorfest" returns to YouTube Thursdays in October at 9:00 PM EST! The Horrorfest coven has been working hard to bring you a month-long series of Free, weekly screenings with brand new comedy segments, terrifying trivia, exciting special guests, and more!
October 8th's "HOFFTOBER" screening features the classic 1959 Vincent Price and Agnes Moorehead murder mystery, "The Bat," along with our special guest, celebrated actor and comedian Brett Davis. Brett hosts "The Podcast for Laundry," is a writer and cast member for the "National Lampoon Radio Hour," a voice on "Our Cartoon President," and the "crown jewel of Brooklyn alt-comedy" (Vulture). This week, he joins the Horrorfest scream team for a very special episode full of surprises you won't want to miss.
Subscribe to our brand new YouTube channel, Hoff's Horrorfest, learn more about upcoming screenings and events via our website, www.hoffshorrorfest.com, and follow us on all your favorite social media platforms. Tune in, sit back, and laugh until you scream!
HOFF'S PUBLIC DOMAIN HORRORFEST Presents "The Bat"
A Comedy Show and Horror Movie Screening
Thursday, October 8, 2020
9:00 pm EST - 11:00 pm EST
On YouTube
FREE
"Hoff's Horrorfest" Website: www.hoffshorrorfest.com
"The Bat" YouTube Livestream Link: https://youtu.be/84UPN0or_Q4
