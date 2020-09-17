HOFF'S PUBLIC DOMAIN HORRORFEST Presents HOFFTOBERFEST
The first screening will feature LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on 9PM EST, Thursday October 1st!
Welcome to HOFFTOBER! Your favorite live comedy show and horror film screening series Hoff's Public Domain Horrorfest returns to Youtube Thursdays in October with our premiere screening of Roger Corman's 1960 campy classic "The Little Shop of Horrors" at 9PM EST, Thursday October 1st! The Horrorfest team has been working hard to bring you a month-long series of Free, weekly screenings including the terrifying 1959 murder mystery "The Bat," 1957's Science fiction thriller "Not of This Earth," the macabre and menacing 1925 silent film "The Phantom of the Opera," and the ultimate zombie horror romp, 1968's "Night of the Living Dead."
Tune in each week for original comedy segments, games, and special guests including host of "The New Flesh" horror movie podcast Brett Arnold, award-winning filmmaker and horror extraordinaire Sydney Clara Brafman, acclaimed comedian, actor and Prince of Public Broadcast Brett Davis, and more! Subscribe to our brand new Youtube channel, Hoff's Horrorfest, learn more about upcoming screenings and events via our website, www.hoffshorrorfest.com, and follow us on all your favorite social media platforms. Tune in, sit back, and laugh until you scream!
HOFF'S PUBLIC DOMAIN HORRORFEST Presents "HOFFTOBERFEST"
A Comedy Show and Horror Movie Screening Series
THURSDAYS in October 2020
9:00 pm EST - 11:00 pm EST
On YouTube
FREE
"Hoff's Horrorfest" Website: www.hoffshorrorfest.com
"Hoff's Public Domain Horrorfest" YouTube/Show Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5YmA1YxLjOx5lJEWprNSiw/featured
