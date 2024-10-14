HIT N PLAY PART TWO Announced At Producer's Club Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Experience Hit N Play Part Two, a collection of five short plays written by Phil Way and Richard Thomas Henle. Each play explores a unique facet of modern life, offering witty commentary on topics ranging from the quirks of dating apps to the generational clash of Old School vs New School.

These five plays not only deliver tons of laughs but also dive into a variety of genres, mixing comedy, drama, and social satire.

Showtimes:

Friday, October 18 at 6:00 PM

Saturday, October 19 at 1:30 PM and 5:30 PM

Sunday, October 20 at 1:30 PM and 5:30 PM

All performances will take place at the renowned Producer's Club Theatre, a well-loved venue that has long been home to a variety of productions.

The talented cast includes Emery Beacon, Madeleine Pedersen, Lyra Hou, Peter Quinones, Anoush Hogan, and JT Tsou, among others. Together, they bring the plays to life with energy and authenticity, ensuring that each story resonates with the audience.

Tickets:

Tickets for Hit N Play Part Two are available now. Be sure to secure your seat in advance by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1032924895167?aff=oddtdtcreator.