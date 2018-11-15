HEAD OVER HEELS Cast Will Perform On The Thanksgiving Day Parade

The cast of Head Over Heels will bring their beat to the 2018 Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS! The parade will be broadcast live from New York City beginning at 9 AM EST on Thursday, November 22. Head Over Heels joins previously announced Broadway cast performances by Dear Evan Hansen and King Kong. Kevin Frazier and correspondent Keltie Knight of "Entertainment Tonight" will host the three-hour television special featuring portions of the 92nd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Emmy Award-winning producers Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss ("The Tony Awards") serve as executive producers; Weiss will also direct.

A hilarious, dazzling celebration of love, Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction. You'll meet a king about to lose his throne, a queen about to lose her inhibitions, and two princesses about to find love. It's a modern musical fairy tale where once upon a time is right now.

Head Over Heels directed by Michael Mayer, with musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt and choreography by Spencer Liff, is now playing on Broadway at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). The production began preview performances on Saturday, June 23 and officially opened on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

Head Over Heels features 18 of The Go-Go's (members Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine, Jane Wiedlin) iconic hit songs including "We Got the Beat," "Get Up and Go," "Cool Jerk," "Vacation," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Lust to Love," "Head Over Heels" and Belinda Carlisle's solo hits "Mad About You" and "Heaven is a Place on Earth."

The Head Over Heels producing team is Christine Russell, Louise Gund, Donovan Leitch, Rick Ferrari, Gwyneth Paltrow, Scott Sigman, Hunter Arnold, Tom Kirdahy and Jordan Roth. 101 Productions, Ltd. and Red Awning/Nicole Kastrinos serve as Executive Producers.

The principal cast of Head Over Heels features Andrew Durand, Taylor Iman Jones, Jeremy Kushnier, Bonnie Milligan, Peppermint, Tom Alan Robbins, Alexandra Socha and Rachel York. The ensemble is Amber Ardolino, Sharon Catherine Brown, Yurel Echezarreta, Lisa Finegold, Brian Flores, Ari Groover, Tanya Haglund, Arica Jackson, Gregory Liles, Gavin Lodge, Samantha Pollino, Justin Prescott, Christine Shepard, Tanner Ray Wilson and Ricardo A. Zayas.

