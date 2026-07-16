HE MAKES ME FEEL LIKE DANCIN' to Screen at Symphony Space With Panel Discussion

Symphony Space will celebrate the 50th anniversary of National Dance Institute (NDI) with a special screening of the Academy Award-winning documentary He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin' on Sunday, July 26. Following the film, audiences will enjoy a panel discussion featuring Christopher d'Amboise, producer Judy Kinberg, NDI alumnus George James, and moderator Budd Mishkin.

Released in 1983, He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin' follows legendary ballet dancer and National Dance Institute founder Jacques d'Amboise as he prepares 1,000 New York City public school children for a performance at Madison Square Garden's Felt Forum. Chronicling the students' journey from auditions through rehearsals to the final performance, the documentary earned the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject.

The post-screening discussion will offer firsthand reflections from those connected to the film and National Dance Institute's history, including Christopher d'Amboise, son of Jacques d'Amboise; producer Judy Kinberg; and NDI alumnus George James. The conversation will be moderated by longtime New York storyteller and journalist Budd Mishkin.

The event takes place July 26 at Symphony Space as part of National Dance Institute's 50th anniversary celebration. Tickets are on sale now.

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