HBO Acquires Worldwide Television and Streaming Rights to SIEMPRE, LUIS

HBO has acquired worldwide television and streaming rights to the documentary feature film SIEMPRE, LUIS, which had its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.



First-time filmmaker John James' film is an inspiring portrait of Luis A. Miranda Jr., a Puerto Rican migrant who helped shape New York politics for over three decades.



When Luis A. Miranda Jr. left Puerto Rico for New York City in the 1970s, he had big dreams, but little did he know how far he'd go. Over the course of a year, Luis Miranda's devotion to family and country propel him forward. Following the devastation of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, he helps plan relief efforts and manages the logistics behind bringing his son Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning production of Hamilton to the island. With humor and heart, SIEMPRE, LUIS tells the story of a proud American.



"My first film started as the story of a tireless migrant who built an extraordinary legacy," says filmmaker John James. "Yet, as I followed Luis Miranda over a lengthy period of time, I couldn't have imagined that he would see his native Puerto Rico face catastrophic crisis just as our mainland is thrown into bitter political upheaval. We're excited to find a passionate partner in HBO to share this inspiring story."

SIEMPRE, LUIS is directed by John James and produced by Katie Taber, John James and Carlos Garcia de Dios; executive produced by Michael Stolper. Endeavor Content financed the film and negotiated the deal.





