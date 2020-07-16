HB Studio Will Host a Masterclass With Melissa Errico

HB Studio will host a virtual masterclass for experienced performers, with Tony Award-nominated actress Melissa Errico, held over Zoom on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT, Aug. 6-20, 2020. The class is made possible with support from the Frederick Loewe Foundation.



The masterclass "Singing the Story, Acting a Song" addresses the challenge of acting and shaping songs to bring the music to dramatic life. Designed for the professional and aspiring singing actor from either musical theatre or concert and cabaret, artists are tasked with finding the most natural way of delivering the sung message and inhabiting a musical character.

Practicing together over Zoom, artists in the class will use the application's private rooms to loosen their bodies and minds and to take dramatic risks with songs. The class provides space for guided practice of individual musical performance skills and musical theatre scenes with peers.



Melissa Errico was first known for her starring roles on Broadway, including "My Fair Lady", "High Society", and "Les Miserables", then for her notable work with composer Michel Legrand and for her history with Stephen Sondheim, including Errico's critically-acclaimed album "Sondheim Sublime".



An application with work-sample is required for participation in the HB Studio masterclass. The application deadline is Monday, July 20, 2020. Visit here to register or to learn more about the class.

