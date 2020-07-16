HB Studio Will Host a Masterclass With Melissa Errico
HB Studio will host a virtual masterclass for experienced performers, with Tony Award-nominated actress Melissa Errico, held over Zoom on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT, Aug. 6-20, 2020. The class is made possible with support from the Frederick Loewe Foundation.
The masterclass "Singing the Story, Acting a Song" addresses the challenge of acting and shaping songs to bring the music to dramatic life. Designed for the professional and aspiring singing actor from either musical theatre or concert and cabaret, artists are tasked with finding the most natural way of delivering the sung message and inhabiting a musical character.
Practicing together over Zoom, artists in the class will use the application's private rooms to loosen their bodies and minds and to take dramatic risks with songs. The class provides space for guided practice of individual musical performance skills and musical theatre scenes with peers.
Melissa Errico was first known for her starring roles on Broadway, including "My Fair Lady", "High Society", and "Les Miserables", then for her notable work with composer Michel Legrand and for her history with Stephen Sondheim, including Errico's critically-acclaimed album "Sondheim Sublime".
An application with work-sample is required for participation in the HB Studio masterclass. The application deadline is Monday, July 20, 2020. Visit here to register or to learn more about the class.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Andrew Lloyd Webber Sends Cease-and-Desist to Trump Campaign For Using 'Memory' at Rallies
According to Page Six, Andrew Lloyd Webber is officially taking legal action against Donald Trump. As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Cats veteran ...
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Your Broadway Fonts?
How well do you know your Broadway fonts? Take our quiz to find out if you can figure out the show from the font!...
Watch Audra McDonald & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert On Demand
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, due to popular demand Audra McDonald's live concert is now available for on deman...
Musical Version of Cult Classic Film THE LOST BOYS Could Hit the Stage in 2021
In commemoration of the release of the cult classic film THE LOST BOYS, Grammy winner G Tom Mac, singer and songwriter of the film's hit theme song 'C...
Due to Lockdown Concerns, the UK Drive-In Tour of SIX has Been Cancelled
Live Nation Entertainment' this afternoon announced that their Live From The Drive-In concert series that was to feature 'SIX', will no longer proceed...
Exclusive: Audra McDonald Sings 'Down With Love' as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm
Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual se...