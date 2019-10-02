HAUNTED MANHATTANâ€” THE FIVE POINTS Walking Tour Through Lower Manhattan Begins October 3
Just in time for Halloween, HAUNTED MANHATTAN- THE FIVE POINTS, a 90 minute walking tour exploring paranormal activity in downtown Manhattan's most notorious neighborhood, begins Thursday, October 3rd and runs through the fall. HAUNTED MANHATTAN offers critically-acclaimed walking tours through infamous locales throughout the East and West Village with a history of supernatural, and is now excited to announce their newest adventure through the streets of lower Manhattan. HAUNTED MANHATTAN - THE FIVE POINTS was written by P.J. Griffith, artistic director of ClockJack Productions and current star of Rock Of Ages at New World Stages. P.J.'s previous New York theatrical credits include American Idiot on Broadway, Sleep No More at The McKittrick Hotel and Giant at The Public Theater. The tour is directed by HAUNTED MANHATTAN co-owner, Robert Gonyo.
HAUNTED MANHATTAN- THE FIVE POINTS takes audiences through 13 allegedly haunted sites below Canal Street- from the graveyard at St. Paul's Chapel (home of the infamous headless ghost of actor George Fredrick Cooke who searches for his head that he'd sold to science to pay a bar tab)- to the former site of P.T. Barnum's American Museum which mysteriously burned down twice with his curiosities and unique performers inside- to Tweed Courthouse, haunted by its rotund and corrupt namesake, Boss Tweed- to the still standing "Tombs" where many of Manhattan's most notorious criminals have been held, tried and executed. The Five Points were a 15 block neighborhood where locals, immigrants and newly-freed slaves openly mingled in the mid-19th century. The dangerous streets were ruled by gangs like The Bowery Boys, Dead Rabbits and Plug Uglies and became a favorite place to misbehave for artists from Edgar Alan Poe to Herman Melville to Stephen Foster.
HAUNTED MANHATTAN is infamous for blending history, horror and hilarity in their experiences, promising all three in their 90 minute walking tour of The Five Points. Tickets and schedules for their newest adventure are available at https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/hauntedmanhattan/items/176867/calendar/2019/09/
Tours begin beneath the lamp of The St. Paul's Chapel Graveyard on Vesey St. Between Church St. and Broadway. More information about all of their tours is available at https://www.hauntedmanhattan.com
