Dec. 1, 2017  

HATERS BACK OFF Canceled on Netflix After Two Seasons

The Hollywood Reporter has reported that the comedy series, Haters Back Off, starring Colleen Ballinger as her popular internet character, Miranda Sings, has been canceled following its second season on Netflix.

The show's cancellation is another in a recent string of cancellations for the streaming platform, whose casualties have included sci-fi thriller Sense 8, hip-hop drama The Getdown, and the Naomi Watts'-led series, Gypsy.

Based on the character created by Colleen Ballinger, Haters Back Off delves into the oddball family life of Miranda Sings. Sings, an incredibly confident, totally untalented star on the rise, continues to fail upward by the power of her belief that she was born famous, it's just no one knows it yet.

The series stars Colleen Ballinger as Miranda Sings, Steve Little (Eastbound & Down) as Miranda's overly confident and utterly misguided Uncle Jim, Angela Kinsey (The Office) as Miranda's mom, Bethany, and Erik Stocklin, as Miranda's neighbor and best friend, Patrick.

For more visit: netflix.com/hatersbackoff.


