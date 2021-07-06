HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Resume West End Performances From 14 October

The original two-part multi award-winning production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will resume performances at the Palace Theatre in London on 14 October 2021. After over a year and a half of shutdown due to the pandemic, rehearsals for the West End production will begin this August.

Tickets for the West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are currently available for performances at the Palace Theatre until 27 March 2022 and remain priced from £15 per part, and for every performance there are over 300 tickets at £20 or less per part.

Jamie Ballard, who is returning to the title role of Harry Potter, said on behalf of the entire Company: "We are all so excited to be coming back to the magical world of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and have utterly missed being at the beautiful Palace Theatre as a family doing what we love. There is nothing quite as special as being able to share that unique experience with our wonderful audiences. It will be an absolute joy for us to perform for them once again and to welcome them back to our very own Hogwarts!"

Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender said: "Re-opening Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two in the West End and being part of the return of British Theatre makes us both happy and proud. To be back at the original home of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - the mothership - with our incredibly talented and committed company and welcoming back our audiences after such a devastating and prolonged closure will be emotional and thrilling for all of us.

The world premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in 2016 at London's Palace Theatre was such an extraordinary, historic moment in British theatre and it was just the beginning of the most incredible and unexpected journey for our show. It's an exceptional local and global success story and we are so grateful to everyone who has come along for the ride, particularly those who will see us re-open in October.

We would like to thank all of our audience members and ticket holders for the unwavering loyalty, passion and love they have poured into our show. This has helped keep our spirits going and our industry alive these past months. We are incredibly excited to bring the original, record-breaking, two-part play event back to London with this chapter promising to be just as astonishing as when we first opened - if not more so - as we will never again take for granted live theatre and the shared experience. It's an absolute privilege and honour to say we'll see you soon."

19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure - this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

Joining Jamie Ballard as Harry Potter are Susie Trayling as Ginny Potter and Dominic Short who plays their son Albus Potter. Thomas Aldridge returns as Ron Weasley with MIchelle Gayle as Hermione Granger and Phoenix Edwards as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Also returning to play Draco Malfoy is James Howard with Luke Sumner as his son Scorpius Malfoy. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

The original production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, one play presented in two parts, is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London. The most awarded new play in theatre history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has won 24 major theatre awards in the UK and is the most awarded play in the history of the Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play. The production has also won 25 major US awards with six Tony Awards including Best Play.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe, and casting by Julia Horan CDG.

