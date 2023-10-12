HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Stars to Appear on Food Network's THE KITCHEN This Weekend

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stars Erik Christopher Peterson and Joel Meyers will be appearing on Food Network's The Kitchen this weekend.

They will be joining the show to make a "Pumpkin Patch Surprise" from The Official Harry Potter Cookbook. Check out the recipe here.

The episode will air at 11:00 a.m. EST this Saturday, October 14 on Food Network.

The pair can currently be seen in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Lyric Theatre (214 W 43rd St, NYC) on Broadway. Peterson plays Scorpius Malfoy with Meyers playing Albus Potter.

Check out photos from their upcoming appearance here:

The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $308 million total sales and over 2.4 million tickets sold. It’s also the longest running Broadway play of this century and has become one of the “must-see” destinations for tourists and NYC residents alike.

Adventure runs in the family. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.

Experience the wizarding world like never before from the moment you arrive. The entire theatre has been transformed with hidden surprises to discover around every corner.

The Kitchen stars co-hosts Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian, who bring fun conversation and delicious recipes into your kitchen every week.

From simple supper ideas to the latest food trends, to the "Cookbook Club," we'll cover all things fun in food. Pull up a stool at the counter and join us in The Kitchen. Everybody knows every great party ends up in The Kitchen!

Photo by Matthew Murphy