HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Celebrates Halloween With Special October Events

Celebrate Halloween Season at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway this October. Every Tuesday next month, audiences are in for a treat with special spooky fun and giveaways at the Lyric Theatre (214 West 43rd St, NYC). Don't miss the chance to join us at Hogwarts and be a part of it!

We have something for everyone… from delicious treats to ghost stories about our home at the Lyric Theatre to costume contests and raffle prizes. While we have a few tricks up our sleeves, here is a taste of what ticket holders can expect:

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3

Halloween season officially kicks off at the Lyric Theatre where audience members can have their own Dark Mark temporary tattoo applied. Everyone in the audience that night will also receive an exclusive cast signed Dark Mark window card.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10

All the witches and wizards in attendance on the second Tuesday of the month will be able to sip on a free sample of a non-alcoholic Spiced Golden Snitch mocktail. Before the show, audience members will have the opportunity to enter an exciting raffle courtesy Hershey's Chocolate World in Times Square. And the treats don't end there (don't worry, no tricks!), immediately following the performance audience members can show their ticket or Playbill outside the theater to receive a free seasonal treat courtesy of Chip City.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17

Get ready to adorn your outfit on the third Tuesday of the month with a special limited-edition Harry Potter and the Cursed Child pin that has been created especially for Halloween 2023. And be one of the first 100 patrons in line before doors open at 5:30PM for a chance to be admitted to the theater early for Harry Potter Halloween trivia and ghost stories told by theater historian Tim Dolan of Broadway Up Close. Our resident ghost Brittany Zeinstra, who currently plays ‘Moaning Myrtle' on Broadway, will make a special appearance for this Death Day Party.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24

And magic is in store on the fourth Tuesday of the month! The first 100 people in line for the performance will be treated to a special demonstration from Skylar Fox, a member of the team behind the show's mind-bending illusion. A special gift will be given out post-show for all patrons.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31

And finally, Halloween night at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a special one and not to be missed, especially for the costume aficionados! We will be hosting a Harry Potter costume contest at the theater with a brand-new photo op step-and-repeat featuring a special set from our show (any guesses which we chose?). The top 10 costumes will be featured on our social channels for fans to vote on the ultimate winner. In addition to the costume contest, professionally carved pumpkins by Maniac Pumpkin Carvers will be on display in the lobby before the performance to with special Halloween-inspired designs. Once again, our friends at Hershey's will be providing Halloween treats to everyone in attendance after the show.

The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $308 million total sales and over 2.4 million tickets sold. It's also the longest running Broadway play of this century and has become one of the “must-see” destinations for tourists and NYC residents alike.

More About Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has sold over 5 million tickets worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

Adventure runs in the family. When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. “You'll be wondering ‘how'd they do that?' for days to come” (People Magazine).

Experience the wizarding world like never before from the moment you arrive. The entire theatre has been transformed with hidden surprises to discover around every corner.