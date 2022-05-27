HANGMEN Enters Final Weeks of Performances

Martin McDonagh's new comedy, Hangmen, is about to enter its final three weeks of performances at Broadway's Golden Theatre. Directed by Matthew Dunster, the production must close Saturday, June 18. Only TWENTY-SEVEN performances remain of this exclusive limited engagement. Martin McDonagh's Hangmen is his FIFTH Tony Award-nominated play out of seven Broadway productions.

Tickets for this FIVE-time Tony Award nominated production are available at Telecharge.com, and range from $59 - $179 (including $2 facility fee). The playing schedule for Martin McDonagh's Hangmen is as follows: Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at 7PM, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 8PM with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2PM. Please note the Monday, June 6 performance will be at 8pm.

Hangmen features "Game of Thrones'" Alfie Allen (Mooney) in his Broadway debut, two-time Olivier Award winner Tracie Bennett (Alice), Owen Campbell (Clegg), Jeremy Crutchley (Inspector Fry), Olivier Bursary Award winner and current Theatre World Award recipient Gaby French (Shirley), Josh Goulding (Hennessy), John Hodgkinson (Albert), Richard Hollis (Bill), John Horton (Arthur), Olivier Award and Drama Desk Award winner Andy Nyman (Syd), Ryan Pope (Charlie), and David Threlfall (Harry.) Hangmen also features Sebastian Beacon, Peter Bradbury, Gina Costigan, Katie Fabel and Colin McPhillamy.

Alfie Allen, Gaby French, Josh Goulding, John Hodgkinson, Ryan Pope and David Threlfall are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

In his small pub in the North of England in 1965, Harry is something of a local celebrity. But what's the second-best hangman in England to do on the day they've abolished hanging? Amongst the cub reporters and pub regulars, people are dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news when an intriguing stranger, Mooney, from London -with a very different wardrobe and motive - enters their world.

Olivier Award- nominated Director Matthew Dunster's production of Martin McDonagh's new comedy Hangmen celebrated a sold out, critically acclaimed world premiere at London's Royal Court Theatre in September 2015 before transferring to the West End's Wyndham's Theatre in 2016 and going on to win the Olivier Award for Best Play. Martin McDonagh's Hangmen made its US Premiere at Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company on January 18, 2018, where it played a sold-out engagement through March 7, 2018, winning the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Foreign Play. Hangmen began Broadway performances Friday, February 28, 2020, playing 13 previews at the Golden Theatre until all Broadway productions were suspended on March 12, 2020.

Martin McDonagh's Hangmen features Olivier Award- winning set design by scenic and costume designer Anna Fleischle, who also won the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Designer; with lighting design by Joshua Carr and sound design by Olivier Award winner Ian Dickinson, and casting by Amy Ball CDG and The Telsey Office/Adam Caldwell, CSA.

Martin McDonagh's Hangmen is produced by Robert Fox, Jean Doumanian and Craig Balsam. This production is dedicated to the memory of Elizabeth Ireland McCann.