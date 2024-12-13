HAMILTON's Shan Ako & Christine Noel Perform 'II Most Wanted (Wicked Edition)'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hamilton's Shan Ako & Christine Noel have lent their voices to Michael Korte's latest viral release, II Most Wanted (Wicked Edition). The project is a soulful parody of Beyonce & Miley Cryus' Grammy-nominated duet II Most Wanted told from the point of view of Elphaba and Glinda from Wicked.

The updated version is produced and arranged by Hunter LaMar and Christian Whitley with new lyrics by Michael Korte and Ben Angeloni. Listen to the new song below and watch the visual here.

Shan Ako most recently performed as Eliza in the West End production of Hamilton and performed in the Stephen Sondheim revue Old Friends. She trained at the Brit School and her theatre credits include Eponine in the All Star Staged Concert of Les Misérables before going on to recreate the role in the full production of Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre for which she won Best Performer in a Musical at The Stage Debut Awards. Her other performance credits include the London Jazz Festival at the Barbican, touring the UK and Europe playing the lead role in Whitney Queen of the Night, and being seen on the live finals of X Factor and the subsequent 2019 X Factor National Arena Tour.