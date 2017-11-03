HAMILTON's Brandon Victor Dixon Talks 'Ubiquity' of Sexual Harassment in the Entertainment World

After the news of RENT star Anthony Rapp's encounter with Kevin Spacey when he was just 14, HAMILTON star Brandon Victor Dixon commented to Vulture on this, and other stories, that are coming out of the woodwork in Hollywood and on Broadway.

"I am well aware of the ubiquity of not just sexual harassment but sexual predation," Dixon told Vulture. "A number of my closest friends have stories like all of these."

But pushing things back under the rug isn't the answer, says Dixon. "I'm happy we are at this point in our society. This is a very positive thing where something like this happens and it can catch fire and people can start coming out of the doors and coming out of the woodwork and saying things. Five or eight years ago that might not have happened," he added.

Still, the allegations against Spacey surprised Dixon, and he doesn't think these will be the last stories of sexual harassment and assault that will arise from the entertainment industry. "The really difficult thing is there is a lot more here," Dixon said.

Dixon, well known for playing 'Aaron Burr' in HAMILTON on Broadway, has also appeared on the Great White Way in SHUFFLE ALONG, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, OF MICE AND MEN, MOTOWN and THE COLOR PURPLE, as well as THE LION KING on tour. He currently stars in the TV series "Power."





Related Articles