HAMILTON to Require That Cast and Crew Members be Vaccinated

The New York Times reported that Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller has revealed that he will require all of his show's employees, including the cast and the backstage crew, be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Seller is the first producer to state publicly that he will require this of his cast and crew members.

Brandon Lorenz, a spokesman for the Actors' Equity Association, said of a vaccination requirement, "That would be something we would find acceptable, as long as the employer complies with the law."

Seller said that he will not require vaccination for patrons. As shows return to the stage, changes being made include a face mask requirement for patrons, theaters having upgraded HVAC systems with virus-trapping filters, and digital ticketing for most theaters. "Ain't Too Proud" revealed "protocols may include mask enforcement, increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements, vaccination or negative test verification, and more."

It was reported last week that multiple shows are beginning performances at under 8 shows a week. A rep for The Phantom of The Opera has confirmed that the show will be initially starting with less than 8 performances per week.

It was reported that in addition to The Phantom of The Opera, which will once again begin performances at the Majestic Theatre on October 22, 2021, Six and Chicago will also be playing a limited number of performances per week.

