THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA and More Returning Broadway Shows to Begin With Less Than 8 Shows Per Week

As originally reported by Broadway Journal, BroadwayWorld has confirmed that multiple shows are indeed beginning performances at under 8 shows a week. A rep for The Phantom of The Opera has confirmed that the show will be initially starting with less than 8 performances per week.

It has been reported that in addition to The Phantom of The Opera, which will once again begin performances at the Majestic Theatre on October 22, 2021, Six and Chicago will also be playing a limited number of performances per week. Tickets are on sale for The Phantom of The Opera for 7 shows a week. Tickets are on sale now at www.Telecharge.com.

Six will be reopening on Broadway on October 3, 2021. Performances begin on September 17, 2021. Tickets are sale for Six for 7 shows a week. Single tickets to SIX on Broadway will go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 10th at 10AM ET through Ticketmaster.com.

Broadway Journal reported that Six will be offering tickets for 6 performances a week after it returns. Exceptions are its first full week of previews - when it's scheduled for 7 performances - and holiday weeks, when it will play 7 or 8 shows. According to Ticketmaster, the show's limited performance schedule is through March,

Chicago will be resuming performances on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.; New York, NY). Tickets are currently on sale for Chicago for 7 shows a week. Tickets are on sale now through Telecharge.com.

BroadwayWorld will provide further updates on Six and Chicago as announcements continue to be made.

Shows that have been officially confirmed to return to Broadway include Ain't Too Proud, Diana, Jagged Little Pill, and Second Stage's upcoming season.