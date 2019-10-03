HAMILTON Star Jasmine Cephas Jones Cast in BLINDSPOTTING TV Series

Variety reports that "Blindspotting" will get a TV spinoff, starring Broadway star Jasmine Cephas Jones. She will reprise the role she played in the movie.

In the series, Ashley (Jones), who was nipping at the heels of a middle class life in Oakland until Miles, her partner of 12 years and father of their son, is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she's forced to move in with Miles' mother and half-sister.

Her world is turned upside down while THE NEIGHBORHOOD goes inside out, and she must renegotiate her relationship with a town that is caught between two conflicting identities.

Fellow Hamilton alum Daveed Diggs, along with Rafael Casal, are attached to write and executive produce the series.

In addition to "Hamilton," Cephas Jones starred Off Broadway in The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner (Atlantic Theater). Her film credits include: Titus, Mistress America (Noah Baumbach). Other TV roles can be found on "The Blacklist" (NBC), "Unforgettable" (CBS), and "Blue Bloods" (CBS).

Watch the trailer for the "Blindspotting" film here:

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles