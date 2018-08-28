HAM4HAM Lottery and Student Tickets Announced for HAMILTON in Puerto Rico

HAMILTON has just revealed that 10,000 tickets, over 25% of all tickets available for HAMILTON's 3-week engagement in Puerto Rico, will be sold for $10 each to island residents. Of the $10 tickets, 1,000 tickets will be available exclusively for college students with valid ID to the Wednesday, January 9 matinee performance.



"Since we first announced the Puerto Rico engagement of HAMILTON, we committed to providing a significant number of $10 tickets to make the show accessible and affordable to local audiences that are still rebuilding from the catastrophic aftermath of Hurricane Maria," said Miranda. "I am proud to achieve that goal and make sure that as many Puerto Rican residents and students get to experience the show."



All remaining tickets for the January 9 matinee, and all tickets to the two subsequent Wednesday matinee performances on January 16 and January 23, will be sold to Puerto Rico residents for $10 each to winners of a digital lottery (up to two tickets per winner). For every other performance, over 200 tickets will be sold to Puerto Rico residents for $10 each to winners of a digital lottery (up to two tickets per winner).



Details, policies and procedures for the digital lottery and student ticket sales will be provided closer to the engagement.



HAMILTON, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda in his return to the role of Alexander Hamilton, will play Teatro UPR at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus, January 8 - January 27, 2019.



Tickets for HAMILTON's engagement in Puerto Rico will go on sale in Fall 2018. Patrons are advised to check the official HAMILTON channels and ticketpop.com for more information and updates.



Miranda, Seller, and the Miranda Family announced that all profits for the Puerto Rico engagement of HAMILTON will be donated to the Flamboyan Arts Fund, created in collaboration with Flamboyan Foundation and dedicated to supporting institutions and arts groups as well as independent artists, musicians, galleries, and other cultural spaces and workers, to ensure that the rebuilding of Puerto Rico includes the nurturing of the island's vibrant arts and culture. For additional information about the Flamboyan Arts Fund, or to make a direct donation, please visit: http://www.FlamboyanArtsFund.org.



HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.



With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and music supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.



For information on HAMILTON, visit www.HamiltonMusical.com

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

