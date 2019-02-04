HAIR LIVE! Pulled From NBC Schedule

NBC's next live musical "Hair Live!," has been pulled from the schedule of the network's upcoming projects.

According to NBC co-chairs, Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, the musical will be replaced by another title in the future.

"Live musicals are a part of this network's DNA and we are committed to continuing that tradition with the right show at the right time," they told Variety. "Since these shows are such enormous undertakings, we need titles that have a wide appeal and we're in the process of acquiring the rights to a couple of new shows that we're really excited about."

Hair Live was set for broadcast on Sunday, May 19, 2019 before a live audience. The musical is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Stage director Diane Paulus was set to co-direct the project with Emmy Award-winning Alex Rudzinski, the director behind the network's acclaimed Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

The original love-rock musical celebrates THE SIXTIES with songs such as "Aquarius;" "Good Morning, Starshine;" and "Let the Sunshine In." Claude, Berger, and their free-spirited friends balance their bohemian lives with their rebellion against THE VIETNAM WAR and The Establishment. It's the summer of love in all its barefoot, long haired, bell-bottomed, beaded and fringed glory.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You