HADESTOWN Launches Singing Sweepstakes for 5th Anniversary Celebration!

As Hadestown's 5th anniversary celebration continues, the production has partnered with Gibson to launch the “Hey Little Songbird” Sweepstakes, allowing fans to enter for a chance to celebrate the momentous occasion with the cast and crew.

Starting today, Tuesday, April 2nd through Tuesday, April 9th, fans can upload a video of themselves singing a song from the show to social media to enter the sweepstakes.

One lucky winner will receive a one of a kind Hadestown wrapped Gibson guitar, two tickets to attend Hadestown on the eve of the show's 5th anniversary, and two tickets to attend an exclusive 5th anniversary celebration with the Hadestown company, past and present, on Tuesday, April 16.

Entries can be submitted through Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook or X (Twitter) must include the hashtag “#HeyLittleSongbird” and must tag @hadestown. The winner will be chosen at random. For complete terms and conditions, click here.

Additionally, Audience Rewards will host a lottery allowing fans to win a chance to attend the one-night-only 5th anniversary celebration in New York City on Tuesday, April 16th. Entries are now open and will close on Tuesday, April 9th at 12PM EST. You must be at least 18 years and must have or create an Audience Rewards account to enter. Please click here enter. Full contest entry terms and conditions can be found on the site.

About HADESTOWN

Hadestown's 5th anniversary cast currently includes Grammy Award winner Ani DiFranco as ‘Persephone,' Jordan Fisher as ‘Orpheus,' Jon Jon Briones as ‘Hermes,' Phillip Boykin as ‘Hades,' and Isa Briones as ‘Eurydice.' They are joined by Belén Moyano, Kay Trinidad, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihumoa, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Yael "YaYa" Reich, and Tanner Ray Wilson.

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell's indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale. The Tony Award winning production originally opened on Broadway on April 17, 2019 and is currently playing all over the world with productions on Broadway, on tour, and in the West End.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Now in its third year, the North American Tour is currently playing a sold out run at Clowes Hall in Indianapolis with upcoming engagements now on sale in Philadelphia, Syracuse, Boston, New Haven, and Charlotte before finishing in Toronto. When the tour ends May 26, it will have played 124 weeks, visited 85 different markets across North America, and been seen by over 2 million patrons. For the latest tour route and other information, please visit: www.hadestown.com/tour.

Hadestown is now playing its long-awaited West End premiere at the Lyric Theatre, returning to London, six years after its 2018 engagement at the National Theatre.