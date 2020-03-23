HADESTOWN Creator Anaïs Mitchell & Husband Noah Welcome Second Child
Anaïs Mitchell, Tony-winning creator of Hadestown, and her husband, Noah Hahn, have announced the birth of their second child, Rosetta! Mitchell shared the exciting news via Instagram.
See the post below!
In other news... sister Rosetta born safely + swiftly in VT last night (we fled NYC a week ago)! Grateful for the miracle, the midwives, the epic support of family + friends. Welcome to this mad world little one ✨✨✨
A post shared by Anais Mitchell (@anaismitchell) on Mar 21, 2020 at 1:47pm PDT
Anais Mitchell is a singer-songwriter whose recordings include the original studio album of Ha-destown (2010, featuring Justin Vernon and Ani Difranco) and Young Man in America (2012). Reinterpretations of traditional music include Child Ballads (2013, with Jefferson Hamer) and Bonny Light Horseman (2019, as Bonny Light Horseman). She has headlined worldwide and supported tours for Bon Iver, Josh Ritter and Punch Brothers. Awards include BBC Radio2 Folk Award and Folk Alliance International Spirit of Folk Award. Year-end best lists: NPR, Wall Street Journal, MOJO, Uncut, Guardian, Sunday Times, Observer. Hadestown is Anais's first musical.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
